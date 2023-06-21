UFC VISITS CANUCK PLACE CHILDREN’S HOSPICE AS PART OF UFC 289 FIGHT WEEK

During the event, Valentina and Loopy visited pediatric patients and their families, delivering gifts, playing games, and offering positive words of encouragement.

We had a great time visiting the kids and their families here today,” said Shevchenko. “The things that Canuck Place do for the kids here in hospice care are very important. This place is about taking care of the kids and showing them as much love as possible while bringing them positive energy each day. The staff and everyone here go above and beyond for these kids and you can tell that they love them with all their heart. This is an amazing place and I’m glad we were able to be here today.”