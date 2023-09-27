 Skip to main content
UFC Athletes Rob Font, Calvin Kattar, and Joe Lauzon Visit The Pediatric Patients At Boston Children’s Hospital.
Community

UFC Visits Boston Children’s Hospital As Part Of UFC 292 Fight Week

By Brian Smith • Sep. 27, 2023

On August 17, UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar, bantamweight Rob Font, and lightweight Joe Lauzon visited pediatric patients at Boston Children’s Hospital as part of UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley fight week.

“We were thrilled to welcome UFC athletes Rob Font, Calvin Kattar, and Joe Lauzon to Boston Children’s,” said Michael Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Events, Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. “Patients and their families joined the athletes in our Seacrest Studio for a meet and greet—even sharing unique fan art! The athletes also participated in a broadcast streamed to patients’ rooms on all floors, ensuring patients who were not able to leave their rooms could participate in the fun visit. We are grateful to UFC for bringing joy to patients here and for their generous support of Boston Children’s Hospital.”

During the activation, UFC athletes interacted with more than 300 patients virtually via Seacrest Studios, conducting a full Q&A and providing giveaways as part of the hospital's daily programming.

“This is my first time visiting a children’s hospital and I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m so happy we came,” said Font. “You really don’t know the type of impact you have on people until you meet them personally, and it’s amazing that these kids know who I am. This was really a great experience, and I can’t wait to come back.”

UFC and Boston Children’s Hospital also collaborated on VIP ticket auction for UFC 292, raising $20,500 for the organization’s 2023 pediatric fundraising campaign.

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869.

Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s is now a 485-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. To learn more, please visit http://giving.childrenshospital.org/the-every-child-fund/.

UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley took place live from TD Garden in Boston on August 19, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

UFC IN THE COMMUNITY
