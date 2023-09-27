UFC Visits Boston Children’s Hospital As Part Of UFC 292 Fight Week

“We were thrilled to welcome UFC athletes Rob Font, Calvin Kattar, and Joe Lauzon to Boston Children’s,” said Michael Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Events, Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. “Patients and their families joined the athletes in our Seacrest Studio for a meet and greet—even sharing unique fan art! The athletes also participated in a broadcast streamed to patients’ rooms on all floors, ensuring patients who were not able to leave their rooms could participate in the fun visit. We are grateful to UFC for bringing joy to patients here and for their generous support of Boston Children’s Hospital.”

During the activation, UFC athletes interacted with more than 300 patients virtually via Seacrest Studios, conducting a full Q&A and providing giveaways as part of the hospital's daily programming.