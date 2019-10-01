UFC Visits Boston Children’s Hospital During Fight Week Of UFC Boston

On Wednesday, October 16, UFC made its first-ever visit to Boston Children’s Hospital, ranked as the #1 pediatric hospital in the United States by U.S. News and World Report.
During the visit, UFC lightweight James Krause was integrated into the hospital’s daily educational programs. Krause joined the team based in Ryan Seacrest Studios where he interacted with more than 400 patients via the Seacrest Studio Zone with kids both in-studio and on video via their rooms.
“I was honored to have the opportunity to visit Boston Children’s Hospital yesterday and within the first five minutes, I understood why it’s the #1 pediatrics hospital in the country,” said Krause. “The care and passion the staff have for the kids is truly amazing. I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to visit the hospital while I was in Boston, it was amazing.”
James served as host of the daily “Lobster Dan” game show, a modernized version of Hangman and led the afternoon Bingo game. Krause also toured the facility, met patients, signed autographs, distributed UFC bleacher creatures and took photos.
“BCH patients and families were so appreciative of the special visit from UFC lightweight James Krause yesterday,” said Sarah Sullivan, Child Life Specialist – Boston Children’s Hospital.
“The time he dedicated transformed an otherwise difficult hospital day into an fun memory that will be cherished forever. His playfulness and warmth was so evident in his Seacrest Studio appearance and bedside visits—making for many bright smiles and much needed laughter!. It is so impactful for our kids to see an amazing athlete, who they look up to, as a kind, giving person who made a choice to spend time visiting with them. Families felt cared for and uplifted! We are so thankful and grateful he shared his time with us!”
Boston Children’s Hospital is dedicated to improving and advancing the health and well-being of children around the world through its life-changing work in clinical care, biomedical research, medical education and community engagement.
The hospital is home to the world's largest pediatric research enterprise, and it is the leading recipient of pediatric research funding from the National Institutes of Health. It is also the primary pediatric teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.
With more than 1,000,000 square feet of laboratory space including 58,000 square-feet of clinical research space, the hospital's research enterprise is larger than any other pediatric medical center in the world.
UFC prides itself in working with local partners and charities to give back to the communities that host UFC events during Fight Week.