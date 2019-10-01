UFC Visits Boston Children’s Hospital During Fight Week Of UFC Boston

James served as host of the daily “Lobster Dan” game show, a modernized version of Hangman and led the afternoon Bingo game. Krause also toured the facility, met patients, signed autographs, distributed UFC bleacher creatures and took photos.

“BCH patients and families were so appreciative of the special visit from UFC lightweight James Krause yesterday,” said Sarah Sullivan, Child Life Specialist – Boston Children’s Hospital.

“The time he dedicated transformed an otherwise difficult hospital day into an fun memory that will be cherished forever. His playfulness and warmth was so evident in his Seacrest Studio appearance and bedside visits—making for many bright smiles and much needed laughter!. It is so impactful for our kids to see an amazing athlete, who they look up to, as a kind, giving person who made a choice to spend time visiting with them. Families felt cared for and uplifted! We are so thankful and grateful he shared his time with us!”