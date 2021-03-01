The UFC + Venum Era Arrives

Yes, UFC’s exclusive outfitting and apparel partner isn’t some new brand just arriving on the scene. Since 2006, the France-born company has been serving the combat sports community around the world, focusing on the originality and quality that was not only a hit with consumers, but with the men and women who wore their gear in the gym and on fight night. So it was no surprise when UFC and VENUM announced their partnership in July 2020, with the kick-off officially Saturday at UFC’s Fight Night event in Las Vegas.