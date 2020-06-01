UFC Vegas: Scorecard

5 – Billy Quarantillo

I’ve been in this business a long time, and it never fails to hit me when a fighter tells me of the struggle to get to the UFC. You may look at a fight on the regional scene and say it’s meaningless for a prospect on the rise, but it’s not, because a loss could mean a trip back to square one. That’s where Billy Quarantillo was after his 2016 loss to Michel Quinones and it took him over three years to get back in position to challenge for a roster spot in the big show. That’s a long time with a lot of blood, sweat and tears shed, and Billy Q never lost that hunger, even after making it to the UFC. So when he was on the wrong end of things Saturday against Spike Carlyle, you just knew he wasn’t going to back down, wasn’t going to go away without a fight. And you saw what happened. Now he’s 2-0 in the Octagon and unlikely to be leaving anytime soon. But he’ll never change that mentality of fighting for his job every night.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter.