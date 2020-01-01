UFC Vegas Results

PRELIMS, 6PM/3PM ETPT

Chris Gutierrez def Vince Morales by TKO, Round 2, 4:27

Chris Gutierrez delivered the most impressive win of his UFC run in the featherweight opener, as he halted Vince Morales in two rounds to extend his current winning streak to three.

Gutierrez got off to a fast start, barely missing with any of his strikes. His weapon of choice was a series of kicks to Morales’ lead leg, and by the three-minute mark those kicks were taking their toll.

In the second minute of round two, Morales was staggering from the kicks to the leg, with a switch to the southpaw stance not helping. After Gutierrez put Morales on the deck with under two minutes left, it looked like the end was near, but the Idaho native gamely rose to his feet. The end did come moments later, though, as referee Jason Herzog stepped in after another leg kick-induced knockdown. The official time of the stoppage was 4:27 of round two.

With the win, Gutierrez moves to 15-3-1. Morales falls to 9-5.