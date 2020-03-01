UFC Vegas 9: The Scorecard

As the old saying goes, in life, we are often “too soon old and too late smart.” That hasn’t been the case for Alistair Overeem. At 40 years old, Overeem has become a wise veteran, using his wits and Fight IQ as much as his punches, kicks and takedowns to win fights. Saturday night was another example as he weathered the storms produced by 29-year-old Augusto Sakai, found his path to victory, and used it. Sounds simple, but it’s not, and while it was easy to get captivated by “The Demolition Man” using brute force to dominate foes, I kinda like this current version of Overeem better because he’s showing a complete MMA game to make up for Father Time closing in. And I don’t want to get sentimental, but it would be nice to see him get another crack at the UFC crown before it’s all said and done.