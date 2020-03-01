UFC Vegas 9: Bonus Coverage

What a wild week for Brian Kelleher. His first two opponents fell off the card and then he accepted a bout against Ray Rodriguez on 24 hours’ notice. This week, Kelleher spoke about wanting to be a guy known for fighting anyone at any time, and he definitely sent that message to the UFC and to fans this week.

“Boom” followed up his willingness to fight on the fly with an incredible 39-second submission victory. Rodriguez shot in for a takedown and Kelleher wasted no time locking in an ultra-tight guillotine forcing the UFC newcomer to tap. The speedy submission ties Danny Henry and Thiago Tavares for the fourth fastest sub in UFC featherweight history. He also becomes only the third fighter to earn three wins so far in 2020.

Kelleher’s victory, even though it was at featherweight, should put him in the spot to get a ranked bout at bantamweight.

“I’m trying to make my way up the rankings,” Kelleher told UFC.com. “If Pedro Munhoz wants to do a guillotine battle, I think that would be fun.”