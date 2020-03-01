UFC Vegas 8: The Scorecard

If you’ve followed his career for any length of time, you’ll know that Ricardo Lamas is one of the good guys of the game. He signs his contract, shows up, makes weight, fights, and goes back home to his family in Chicago. There’s no nonsense when it comes to “The Bully,” and that old school approach may not have made him a household name among casual fight fans, but the hardcores know and his peers certainly know. There’s something to be said for that, and on Saturday, he showed once again why he’s been one of the best featherweights of this era, breaking open a close fight with hungry newcomer Bill Algeo to deliver a big third round and take home his 11th UFC win. After the bout, Lamas hinted at retirement, and while I think he’s still got gas left in the tank, is he did end his career with a Fight of the Night victory, what a way to go out.