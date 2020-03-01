 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Vegas 8: Official Weigh-In Results

They've Stepped On The Scales To Make It Official For UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 28, 2020

With the light heavyweight title suddenly vacant, two Top 10 combatants will collide in their quest to be the next in line when No. 5 Anthony Smith meets No. 8 Aleksander Rakic in the main event of #UFCVegas8.

Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny will faceoff in a co-main battle of Top 15 welterweights, and hot newcomers making lightning-fast turnarounds headline your prelim card when Maki Pitolo clashes with Impa Kasanganay.

ESPN+ Main Card, 9pm/6pm ETPT

Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)

Co-Main Event: Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)

Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs Alexa Grasso (126)

Ricardo Lamas (145) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS, 6pm/3pm ETPT

Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Impa Kasanganay (185.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (184) vs Zak Cummings (185)

Alex Caceres (145) vs Austin Springer (151)*

Sean Brady (170.5) vs Christian Aguilera (170)

Polyana Viana (116) vs Emily Whitmire (115.5)

Mallory Martin (115.5) vs Hannah Cifers (117)**

*Austin Springer missed weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his purse

**Hannah Cifers missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of her purse

