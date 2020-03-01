UFC Vegas 8: Official Weigh-In Results

With the light heavyweight title suddenly vacant, two Top 10 combatants will collide in their quest to be the next in line when No. 5 Anthony Smith meets No. 8 Aleksander Rakic in the main event of #UFCVegas8.

Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny will faceoff in a co-main battle of Top 15 welterweights, and hot newcomers making lightning-fast turnarounds headline your prelim card when Maki Pitolo clashes with Impa Kasanganay.