UFC Vegas 8: Official Weigh-In Results

They've Stepped On The Scales To Make It Official For UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 28, 2020
With the light heavyweight title suddenly vacant, two Top 10 combatants will collide in their quest to be the next in line when No. 5 Anthony Smith meets No. 8 Aleksander Rakic in the main event of #UFCVegas8.
Robbie Lawler and Neil Magny will faceoff in a co-main battle of Top 15 welterweights, and hot newcomers making lightning-fast turnarounds headline your prelim card when Maki Pitolo clashes with Impa Kasanganay.
ESPN+ Main Card, 9pm/6pm ETPT
Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)
Co-Main Event: Robbie Lawler (171) vs Neil Magny (171)