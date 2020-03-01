UFC Vegas 7: The Scorecard

2 – Shana Dobson

I’ve made no secret of the reality that Mariya Agapova is one of my favorite fighters to emerge on the UFC scene in the last couple years, and nothing that happened on Saturday changes that, because she fought with the same wild intensity that put her on my radar to begin with. But…and there’s always a but…Shana Dobson is one of the coolest people on the roster, and to see her finally get some of that spotlight to herself is a story that will be remembered long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The biggest upset in UFC history? That’s what the oddsmakers say, and while I don’t agree with that (Serra over GSP will forever hold that title for me), it is something that will get Dobson more attention moving forward, and that’s never a bad thing. But I’m guessing she won’t be sneaking up on anybody else anytime soon.