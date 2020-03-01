UFC Vegas 7: The Scorecard

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 7 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in “The Fight Capital of the World,” it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the Apex.
It was good to see Frankie Edgar back on Saturday night. You know what I mean, FRANKIE EDGAR – moving, staying busy, mixing things up and walking right into the fire in order to get the job done. If this is what we can expect from the former lightweight champ at 135 pounds, well, there may be another title run in the cards for “The Answer.” It won’t be easy, just like it wasn’t easy on Saturday against one of the best 135-pounders on the planet in Pedro Munhoz, but Edgar isn’t built for easy. He’s built for the grind, and few do it better.
I’ve made no secret of the reality that Mariya Agapova is one of my favorite fighters to emerge on the UFC scene in the last couple years, and nothing that happened on Saturday changes that, because she fought with the same wild intensity that put her on my radar to begin with. But…and there’s always a but…Shana Dobson is one of the coolest people on the roster, and to see her finally get some of that spotlight to herself is a story that will be remembered long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The biggest upset in UFC history? That’s what the oddsmakers say, and while I don’t agree with that (Serra over GSP will forever hold that title for me), it is something that will get Dobson more attention moving forward, and that’s never a bad thing. But I’m guessing she won’t be sneaking up on anybody else anytime soon.
Forget the Comeback of the Year Daniel Rodriguez made in stopping Dwight Grant on Saturday; the better story when it comes to “D-Rod” is that he’s 3-0 in the UFC in 2020 and soaring onto the short list for top newcomer of the year. Better yet, Rodriguez has yet to be in a bad fight over that stretch, and as he keeps moving through the shark tank of the welterweight division, there are going to be even more opportunities for him to thrill fans and keep moving toward the top of the weight class.
Well, after catching hell from me for being addicted to a game that came out over five years ago, Mike Rodriguez embraced his love of Rainbow Six Siege in his post-fight interview, and he more than deserves some down time with a controller in his hand after his return to the win column last Saturday. Talking to him before the fight, you could hear how bad he wanted to get his hand raised, and with a patient and punishing effort, he halted Marcin Prachnio in a little over two minutes he got his wish. As for the future, there are plenty of intriguing matchups at 205 pounds for the New Englander. But first, Rainbow Six.
It wasn’t looking good for Trevin Jones early in his short-notice UFC debut against highly touted Timur Valiev. In fact, if he didn’t hesitate after he dropped Jones with a body shot in round one, it might be Valiev in this spot this morning. But “What Ifs” don’t matter now, as Jones got up, got back in the fight, and a round later, he had a UFC win and a Performance of the Night bonus. It was a testament to the heart needed to compete at any level of combat sports, and Jones now has a memorable debut to build from as he moves forward.