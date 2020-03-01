UFC Vegas 7: Bonus Coverage

Edgar found more of a rhythm in the second, cutting Munhoz over his left eye while mixing in his wrestling. That didn’t slow Munhoz down, but Edgar started to connect a little more as Munhoz moved forward. Eventually, Edgar secured a takedown, but the fight returned to the feet rather quickly.

The third round saw Munhoz connecting with heavier and heavier shots, but Edgar’s chin held up, and his counter-heavy attack continued to score points as he moved around the Octagon. Munhoz did his best to slow Edgar’s movement, though, persisting with heavy kicks to Edgar’s lead leg, and as the fight moved to the fourth round, it was clear those shots were having an impact on “The Answer.”

The former lightweight champ shot and scored for a takedown to open the fourth round, but Munhoz scrambled to his feet quickly. The fourth frame looked a lot like the previous three, with Munhoz pressing forward and connecting with heavy right hands and low kicks while Edgar pieced together combinations and relied on movement. Edgar started to bear down a little more in the fifth round, showing his experience in these types of battles as he began sitting down on more of his punches, often landing the last shot after tense exchanges. Munhoz never stopped walking Edgar down though, and it seemed like neither fighter gained a real upper-hand in the bout.

In the end, the scorecards were split, with Edgar earning the nod, proving himself as yet another contender in the ever-loaded bantamweight division. Munhoz has nothing to hang his head about, though, as he showed he has the real skill and heart to compete with the best of the division.