UFC Vegas 6 scorecard

I hate the “Is this fight a must win?” question leading up to fights, mainly because with the stakes as high as they can get in the UFC, EVERY fight is a must win. But in the case of Chris Weidman, his bout with Omari Akhmedov was most certainly one the “All-American” needed to get, and in the second round, things weren’t looking good as Akmedov evened things up on the scorecards. But champions have that extra gear, that ability to pull ahead when necessary, and that’s just what the New Yorker did in the final frame, leaving no doubt that he was the winner. With that out of the way, Weidman has a fresh slate to make another title run.