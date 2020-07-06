UFC Vegas 6 scorecard

Fight Coverage
Saturday’s UFC Vegas 6 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in “The Fight Capital of the World,” it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the Apex.
1 – Derrick Lewis
UFC Vegas 6: Derrick Lewis Post-fight Interview
Whether he gets his hand raised or not, it always seems like Derrick Lewis is a winner in some way, shape or form, and his honesty and sense of humor makes him one of those fighters you want to root for. And there was plenty to make fans cheer on Saturday as he scored a second-round finish of Aleksei Oleinik in the UFC Fight Night main event. It was the first fight since Lewis got his health issues sorted out that he looked like the old “Black Beast” again, and that’s good news for us watching and bad news for the rest of the heavyweight division. It’s going to be an interesting 12 months for Lewis, that’s for sure.
2 – Beneil Dariush
If Beneil Dariush made weight for Saturday’s bout against Scott Holtzman, there’s no question that he would have earned his fourth straight Performance of the Night bonus. In the lightweight division, that’s saying something, and there may not be a fighter on a hot streak quite like the Californian, who is 5-0 with four finishes and three bonuses heading into the tail end of 2020. That’s a run, and now we should get to see what Dariush can do with the top 10 at 155 pounds.
3 – Chris Weidman
UFC Vegas 6: Chris Weidman Post-fight Interview
I hate the “Is this fight a must win?” question leading up to fights, mainly because with the stakes as high as they can get in the UFC, EVERY fight is a must win. But in the case of Chris Weidman, his bout with Omari Akhmedov was most certainly one the “All-American” needed to get, and in the second round, things weren’t looking good as Akmedov evened things up on the scorecards. But champions have that extra gear, that ability to pull ahead when necessary, and that’s just what the New Yorker did in the final frame, leaving no doubt that he was the winner. With that out of the way, Weidman has a fresh slate to make another title run.
4 – Kevin Holland
If you didn’t see Kevin Holland’s win over Joaquin Buckley, go to UFC FIGHT PASS and watch it now, if only to hear the punches Buckley was throwing at the “Trailblazer” all night. To stay cool under an assault like that is a gift, and Holland has it. With that in his back pocket, he waited for his time to strike, and in both the first and second rounds, he found his mark with sniper-like precision. The second time he dropped Buckley, it was game over, and with two straight KO wins, Holland is on the rise in rapid-fire fashion.
5 – Gavin Tucker
Anyone who has talked to Gavin Tucker or seen or read any of his interviews will agree that the Canadian is one of the most interesting folks on the UFC roster. That’s good when it comes to the elusive business of becoming a star in pro sports, but you have to be able to deliver when it’s time to perform. Tucker has ticked that box as well, with the latest example being an exciting third-round win over Justin Jaynes last Saturday. How exciting? I bet you can’t wait until he returns.
