UFC Vegas 6 Results

Canadian featherweight Gavin Tucker picked up an exciting victory, rising from an early knockdown to submit Justin Jaynes in the third round.



Tucker was landing sharp punches and kicks as the fight began, the sound of the shots echoing throughout the Apex. Jaynes took all the blows and kept marching forward as he looked to get his own bombs in. And out of nowhere, a left uppercut with 90 seconds dropped Tucker. The Canadian weathered the storm and got back to his feet, but he was still wobbly. Tucker then got caught in a guillotine choke on a takedown attempt, but after he escaped, he nearly finished Jaynes with an arm triangle, capping off a wild round.



Back on the offensive, Tucker fought as if he didn’t get dropped in the previous round as he attacked Jaynes aggressively with all eight limbs, not allowing the Las Vegan to get any significant offense off. It was as close as you can get to a 10-8 round without a knockdown, as Tucker began to pull away.



Jaynes roared out of his corner to start the third, but after some positive moments, he got rocked by a knee that sent him reeling to the fence. A takedown attempt followed, but Tucker turned that into his favor and took Jaynes’ back, ultimately sinking in the rear naked choke that forced a tap out at the 1:43 mark.



With the win, Halifax’ Tucker moves to 12-1. Jaynes falls to 16-5.