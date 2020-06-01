 Skip to main content
UFC Vegas 6: Official Weigh-In Results

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales For UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 7, 2020

As the UFC returns to Las Vegas, top-ranked heavyweights collide in this week's main event. No. 4 Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis will test his durability and one-punch knockout power against No. 10 Aleksei "The Boa Constrictor" Oleinik, one of the most feared submission artists in the entire sport.

Omari Akhmedov carries a six-fight unbeaten streak into his battle against former champ Chris Weidman in the co-main event, and lightweights on the precipice of a breakthrough kick off the main card when Beneil Dariush welcomes Scott "Hot Sauce" Holtzman.

Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 6 Weigh-In Archive
ESPN+ Main Card, 9pm/6pm ETPT

MAIN EVENT: DERRICK LEWIS (265) VS. ALEKSEI OLEINIK (227)

CO-MAIN EVENT: OMARI AKHMEDOV (185.75) VS. CHRIS WEIDMAN (186)

MAKI PITOLO (186) VS. DARREN STEWART (186)

JULIJA STOLIARENKO (136) VS. YANA KUNITSKAYA (135.5)

*BENEIL DARIUSH (158) VS. SCOTT HOLTZMAN (156)

MORE UFC VEGAS 6: Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Significant Stats 

UFC Vegas 6 Weigh-In Faceoffs
ESPN+ Prelims, 6pm/3pm ETPT

TIM MEANS (171) VS. **LAUREANO STAROPOLI (174.5)

KEVIN HOLLAND (183.5) VS. JOAQUIN BUCKLEY (185)

NASRAT HAQPARAST (156) VS. ALEX MUNOZ (156)

ANDREW SANCHEZ (185.5) VS. WELLINGTON TURMAN (185.5)

GAVIN TUCKER (146) VS. JUSTIN JAYNES (146)

YOUSSEF ZALAL (146) VS. PETER BARRETT (145.5)

IRWIN RIVERA (136) VS. ALI ALQAISI (136)

*Beneil Dariush weighed in above the lightweight limit and forfeits 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.

**Laureano Staropoli weighed in above the welterweight limit and forfeits 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.

