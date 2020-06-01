UFC Vegas 6: Official Weigh-In Results

As the UFC returns to Las Vegas, top-ranked heavyweights collide in this week's main event. No. 4 Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis will test his durability and one-punch knockout power against No. 10 Aleksei "The Boa Constrictor" Oleinik, one of the most feared submission artists in the entire sport.

Omari Akhmedov carries a six-fight unbeaten streak into his battle against former champ Chris Weidman in the co-main event, and lightweights on the precipice of a breakthrough kick off the main card when Beneil Dariush welcomes Scott "Hot Sauce" Holtzman.

Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.