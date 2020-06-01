UFC Vegas 5: Scorecard

There’s probably nothing more intoxicating in combat sports than the young, unbeaten phenom. But equally enthralling is the grizzled veteran who steps up and puts a “1” in that phenom’s loss column when no one expects him to. And while I wouldn’t exactly call Derek Brunson “grizzled,” he is a veteran of the highest order, and he showed all the tricks that come along with that experience when he handed Edmen Shahbazyan his first pro loss on Saturday. It was a master class from the North Carolina native, and he was just the better man on the night, which means you can’t dismiss the upside of Shahbazyan. This is the fight game. But it does give him some things to work on for his return while Brunson reignites his push for a world title shot.