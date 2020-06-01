UFC Vegas 5 Results

Announcements
UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs Shahbazyan - Preview
UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs Shahbazyan - Preview
/
Prelims, 6pm/3pm ETPT
Chris Gutierrez vs Cody Durden ruled a Unanimous DRAW (28-28 x 3)
Three 10-8 tallies for short-notice replacement Cody Durden in the first round of his UFC career allowed him to hold off a strong surge over the last two frames from bantamweight prospect Chris Gutierrez, forcing a draw verdict.
All three judges saw it 28-28.
Georgia’s Durden (11-2-1), who replaced Luke Sanders, opened the fight with a takedown in the opening minute and smoothly took Gutierrez’ back putting the Coloradan in danger for the entire round even though he wasn’t able to finish the bout.
After his dominant first round, Durden tired in the second as his takedown attempts came up short while Gutierrez (15-3-2) found his rhythm on the feet. With 40 seconds left, Durden got the fight back to the mat, but the best offense turned in came from Gutierrez, who nearly locked in an armbar.
Gutierrez kept his pace high in the final round, pecking at Durden with kicks downstairs and punches to the head. Durden continued to look for a return to the mat, but the defense of “El Guapo” was rock solid. A knee dropped Durden in the final minute, as well, but this one went the route.
Jamall Emmers (30-27 x 3) def Vince Cachero by Unanimous Decision
Featherweight up and comer Jamall Emmers picked up his first UFC win in his second try, outpointing Hawaiian newcomer Vince Cachero over three rounds.
All three judges saw it 30-27 for Emmers, now 18-5. Cachero falls to 7-3.
Emmers’ striking from range was smooth, varied and effective in the first round, but Cachero took the shots well and kept moving forward. Midway through the round, the two locked up briefly and upon separating a low blow from the newcomer brought a momentary halt to the action. Upon resuming, Emmers kept throwing punches, kicks and knees, the knees being the main weapon, until he wrapped up the round with a point-scoring takedown.
Despite Cachero’s game effort in replacing Timur Valiev on a few days’ notice, rounds two and three were more dominant frames for Emmers, who mixed his standup attack nicely with solid groundwork en route to the victory.
Nate Maness (29-27 x 3) def Johnny Munoz by Unanimous Decision
In a clash of featherweight newcomers, it was Nate Maness winning a close, but unanimous, decision over Johnny Munoz.
Scores were 29-27 across the board for Maness, now 12-1. Munoz falls to 10-1.
The fight took a bit to get going, as two low blows by Munoz brought halts to the action but no point deductions from referee Mark Smith. Munoz switched things up once the fight resumed, scoring a takedown midway through the first frame. And while on the mat, Munoz landed more than his share of legal shots, as he surged and put Maness in danger of being stopped.
The second round was a lot more competitive, with Maness’ busy attack in the clinch serving him well and bloodying his foe until a Munoz takedown at the end of the round tightened the frame even more.
A third low blow by Munoz to open the final round was a costly one, as Smith deducted a point from him, leaving the Californian in a position to seek out the finish, but a grappling exchange resulted in a standoff and a restart from Smith. Munoz went back in for the takedown, but it was Maness putting the fight on the mat in the final minute. Munoz looked for a submission from his back, but he ran out of time.
Jonathan Martinez def Frankie Saenz by TKO, R3, 0:57
UFC Vegas 5: Jonathan Martinez delivers a knee TKO to Saenz
UFC Vegas 5: Jonathan Martinez delivers a knee TKO to Saenz
/
Jonathan Martinez was impressive in victory against bantamweight veteran Frankie Saenz, stopping the Arizonan in the third round.
Saenz was aggressive from the start, using his strikes to set up a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the fight. Martinez rose quickly, but Saenz wasn’t letting go as he pinned his foe to the fence. Once Martinez got free, though, he used his striking to put Saenz on the defensive and keep him from getting the fight back to the canvas.
Martinez kept the pressure on Saenz in the second, and after ripping his opponent to the body, a kick upstairs rattled him in the second minute. Saenz tried to shake off the blows, but another head kick dropped him midway through the frame. A follow-up attack appeared to be the beginning of the end, but the now bloodied Saenz gamely rose and got back into the fray. Martinez remained patient, with a third left head kick scoring a second knockdown in the closing minute of the round. Martinez paused, expecting a stoppage from referee Chris Tognoni, but the bout made it to the end of the frame.
Saenz, refusing to back down, tried to make a late charge, but as he rushed forward, Martinez landed a flush left knee to the head, dropping the Arizonan. This time, the follow-up brought Tognoni in to stop the fight 57 seconds into round three.
With the win, Martinez, who came in overweight for the bout at 140 ½ pounds, moves to 12-3. Saenz falls to 13-7.
Main Card, 9pm/6pm ETPT
Bobby Green (30-26, 30-27 x 2) def Lando Vannata by Unanimous Decision
Bobby Green put together his first two-fight winning streak since 2014 as he scored a three-round unanimous decision over Lando Vannata in an exciting rematch of a 2017 Fight of the Night draw.
Scores were 30-26 and 30-27 twice for Green, now 26-10-1. Vannata falls to 11-5-2.
The first round was a memorable one, Vannata hurting Green with a right hand in the second minute, “King” returning the favor with two to go, and plenty of heated exchanges throughout, all punctuated by a healthy dose of talk between the old foes.
Green’s striking remained sharp in the second, but just when he looked like he was surging ahead, Vannata would come back with a head kick or a guillotine choke attempt that let the Californian know that he was still in a fight. Vannata got the fight back to the mat briefly in the final minute that served well as a point scorer, but Green rose quickly and landed several crisp strikes before the horn.
A great clinch exchange early in the final round was punctuated by an elbow that floored Vannata, and Green went all-in for the finish, first with his strikes, then a choke attempt before Vannata scrambled to his feet. Green landed a crushing right hand to the face of the bloodied Vannata, then scored another takedown to kick off the second half of the stanza. Another Green choke attempt followed, but Vannata wasn’t having it as the two rose and kept throwing until the bout ended.
Vicente Luque def Randy Brown by KO, R2, 4:56
UFC Vegas 5: Vicente Luque Post-Fight Interview
UFC Vegas 5: Vicente Luque Post-Fight Interview
/
Welterweight contender Vicente Luque kept the impressive performances coming, as he delivered a second-round knockout of Randy Brown.
There was good back-and-forth action in the early going, but Luque separated himself with a right hand that put Brown on the canvas with a little under three minutes to go in the opening round. Brown recovered quickly and the two rose, the New Yorker getting back down to business in an attempt to even the score, but he got tagged hard late by the Brazilian.
UFC Vegas 5: Luque delivers a knee KO to Brown
UFC Vegas 5: Luque delivers a knee KO to Brown
/
A calf kick from Luque put Brown down again in the second minute of round two, and Luque was slowly walking his foe down despite getting cut over the right eye by Brown. Brown was able to goad Luque into some exchanges late in the frame and scored a takedown with a minute left, but once the two stood, Luque ended the rally with a knee in the clinch that dropped Brown, with the follow-up strikes bringing in referee Mark Smith to call the fight at 4:56 of the second stanza.
With the win, the No. 11-ranked Luque moves to 19-7-1. Brown falls to 12-4.
Jennifer Maia def Joanne Calderwood by Submission (Armbar), R1, 4:29
UFC Vegas 5: Jennifer Maia locks in the armbar on Calderwood
UFC Vegas 5: Jennifer Maia locks in the armbar on Calderwood
/
Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood admirably rolled the dice on a world title shot with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in order to stay active while Shevchenko recovered from an injury, but it was Jennifer Maia who cashed in, as she submitted “Jojo” in the first round.
After having success on her feet in the early going, Calderwood caught a kick and put the fight on the mat with 2:40 left and she surprisingly kept it there, giving Maia the opportunity to work for a submission from her back, and with under a minute left, she got it, producing a tap out via armbar at 4:29 of round one.
UFC Vegas 5: Jennifer Maia Post-Fight Interview
UFC Vegas 5: Jennifer Maia Post-Fight Interview
/
With the win, the No. 6-ranked Maia moves to 18-6-1. The No. 3-ranked Calderwood falls to 14-5.
Derek Brunson def Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO, R3, 0:26
UFC Vegas 5: Derek Brunson Post-Fight Interview
UFC Vegas 5: Derek Brunson Post-Fight Interview
/
While the talk on fight week centered on unbeaten 22-year-old phenom Edmen Shahbazyan, veteran contender Derek Brunson waited for his chance to respond in the Octagon, and respond he did, as he issued Shahbazyan his first pro loss via third-round TKO.
Brunson fought a patient fight in the opening stages of the fight, landing some solid kicks before scoring a takedown two minutes in. Shahbazyan didn’t stay grounded long, and when he got up, he started throwing big right hands at Brunson, who got a little wild in response. After the exchange, Brunson settled back into a rhythm with his striking and grappling, using a knee to set up another quick takedown. Shahbazyan had earned his respect with his power, though, setting up an interesting second frame.
The rights from Shahbazyan kept coming in round two, but Brunson either took them well or dodged them as he continued to mix up his attacks nicely. A hard body kick hit its mark, though, prompting Shahbazyan to go on the attack, but it was Brunson firing back with the more effective blows. With 1:16 left, it was another Brunson takedown, and the North Carolina native kept his foe grounded until the end of the stanza, throwing hard strikes the whole way as referee Herb Dean nearly stopped the bout.
After a visit from the Octagonside physician, Shahbazyan was cleared to continue and Brunson went on the attack, taking his foe down and dealing out the final blows that brought Dean in to stop the bout 26 seconds into the third round.
With the win, the No. 8-ranked Brunson moves to 21-7 as he extends his current winning streak to three. The No. 9-ranked Shahbazyan falls to 11-1.