UFC Vegas 5 Results

Three 10-8 tallies for short-notice replacement Cody Durden in the first round of his UFC career allowed him to hold off a strong surge over the last two frames from bantamweight prospect Chris Gutierrez, forcing a draw verdict.

All three judges saw it 28-28.

Georgia’s Durden (11-2-1), who replaced Luke Sanders, opened the fight with a takedown in the opening minute and smoothly took Gutierrez’ back putting the Coloradan in danger for the entire round even though he wasn’t able to finish the bout.

After his dominant first round, Durden tired in the second as his takedown attempts came up short while Gutierrez (15-3-2) found his rhythm on the feet. With 40 seconds left, Durden got the fight back to the mat, but the best offense turned in came from Gutierrez, who nearly locked in an armbar.

Gutierrez kept his pace high in the final round, pecking at Durden with kicks downstairs and punches to the head. Durden continued to look for a return to the mat, but the defense of “El Guapo” was rock solid. A knee dropped Durden in the final minute, as well, but this one went the route.