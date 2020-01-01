UFC Vegas 5 Bonus Coverage

There’s a certain handful of fighters who, when you see their name on a fight card, are immediately on the short list of probable bonus winners, and Vicente Luque is one of those fighters.

Randy Brown was a game opponent and if he could have made his way into the third round, this might have been in contention for Fight of the Night, but a sequence that ended with Luque holding Brown up long enough to deliver a knee to the head midway through round two would send the Brazilian home with the spoils.

“That (knee was) something I was working on, especially after he started weaving from my punches,” Luque would say post-fight. “I said I’m just going to clinch him here and maybe go for the D’Arce choke, which is my go-to move. But I saw I could land a knee. He's a guy who knees a lot to the head, so I thought 'this guy has his hand so low right now. If I make sure he doesn't have the hands on the floor, I'm going to knee him.’ I finish fights. When I see the opportunity, I go for it.”

Luque indeed finishes fights. At age 28, he only needs two more finishes to tie Matt Brown’s UFC welterweight record of 13, and would need three more knockouts to tie Brown’s record of 11 knockouts.