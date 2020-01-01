UFC Vegas 4 Scorecard

3 – Julian Erosa

It’s hard to think of someone who has had a more frustrating go in the UFC than Julian Erosa. Simply put, the guy is a talented fighter who knows how to win – you don’t get to 23 victories in this sport by accident. But in the UFC, outside of a 2015 victory over Marcin Wrzosek, he hasn’t been able to get any traction in the Octagon. Then came Saturday night against Sean Woodson, and it just looked like Erosa was going to stay in there and will himself to win. And he did, submitting Woodson in the third round on less than a week’s notice. It was the kind of win that makes you smile, because while you know a hot prospect like Woodson will bounce back and get another shot, Erosa may have been looking at his last shot to make a mark in the big show. Mark made.