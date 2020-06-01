Fight by Fight Preview: June 27 Edition

Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker

Generally speaking, I try not to be hyperbolic when writing this series and breaking down what makes different fights compelling; I just don’t see the point.

I say that in order for you to understand how serious and genuine I am when I tell you that this right here has a chance to be Fight of the Year.

Each of Dustin Poirier’s three fights before his unsuccessful attempt to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov were electric, with “The Diamond” posting impressive victories over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway leading into his UFC 242 clash with the current lightweight champion. He’s been outstanding since returning to the lightweight division five years ago and has particularly locked in over the last three years, his loss to Nurmagomedov aside, fighting with the same power and ferocity that made him a contender at featherweight while exhibiting greater patience and ring generalship as he’s continued to mature.

Dan Hooker wasn’t the contender Poirier was during his time at featherweight, but the course he’s taken since moving back to the lightweight ranks is similar to the one being forged by the man he’ll face in this weekend’s main event.

After battling inconsistency during over his first six Octagon appearances, the New Zealander moved up to the 155-pound weight class and has quickly emerged as a legitimate threat, amassing a 7-1 record that includes finishes of Jim Miller, Gilbert Burns, and James Vick, and hard-fought decision wins over Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder. The City Kickboxing representative has never been one to shy away from a challenge and actively sought this one out, which tells you both where his confidence is at heading into his second straight main event assignment and what to expect from him once the cage door closes.

This is one of those stylistic matchups where it’s just so easy to see a path to an instant classic, as both men like to come forward and engage, happy to take a shot to land a shot, steadfast in their belief that their blow will have the greater impact. With 25 minutes to work and a yearning to solidify their places in the shifting lightweight hierarchy, this weekend’s finale should be an explosive affair.