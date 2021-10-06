 Skip to main content
Fight Card Updates | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

Action Gets Underway Saturday At A Special Time: 1:30pm/10:30am ETPT
Oct. 6, 2021

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RODRIGUEZ Updates

Due to COVID-19 protocols, please note the following changes:

  • The middleweight bout between Jamie Pickett and Laureano Staropoli is being rescheduled for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COSTA vs VETTORI on October 23.
  • Sam Hughes has been removed from her strawweight bout with Loopy Godinez. Replacing Hughes will be UFC newcomer Silvana Juarez, who has finished eight of her 10 wins and makes her debut riding a three-fight winning streak.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RODRIGUEZ takes place Saturday, October 9 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

