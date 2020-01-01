UFC Vegas 3: Results

Lightweight up and comer Austin Hubbard was patient in his bout with Max Rohskopf, biding his time until a second-round offensive burst led to a TKO victory.

A grappling ace with a college wrestling background, Rohskopf got the fight to the mat in the second minute but Hubbard rose quickly and added in a knee for good measure. Rohskopf continued to attack, though, and he went after Hubbard’s leg after the two returned to the canvas. Hubbard continued to defend well as he got back to his feet and he then tried to get his offense in gear on the feet for the rest of the round.

Rohskopf went right for the takedown to start round two and he got it, but again, it was Hubbard quickly rising to his feet, and as the newcomer tired, “Thud” began landing more and more, jarring his foe midway through the frame while marking his face up with strikes. The continued barrage, coupled with fatigue, apparently did the job for Hubbard, as Rohskopf was unable to come out of his corner for the final round.

With the win, Denver’s Hubbard moves to 12-4. Rohskopf, who took the fight on short notice, replacing Joe Solecki, falls to 5-1.