Bruno Silva's Finally Fulfilling His Dream

Boasting 16 knockouts in his 19 professional wins, the Curitiba native isn’t paying much mind to the fact that he’ll have to once again make a name for himself in the UFC, or the fact that he’s often confused with the other Bruno Silva on the roster.

“Some people know me, and some people don’t, but after Saturday, they’ll know who I am. Like I said, I’m not here to win by points. I’m not a math teacher -- I get in there to finish the fight, and it will be no different in the UFC. I’m here to knock people out and put on a show for the fans.”

His first test lies ahead against Wellington Turman, young both in age and in Octagon time, who will be looking to spoil the debut of Silva in order to get back on track after getting knocked out by Andrew Sanchez last August.

“I’m not sure about (Octagon time), but I’m not really worried about that. I’ve had more fights, I’m more experienced. Regardless of his age or how many fights he’s had, I’m ready.”

Turman, who’s faced a handful of setbacks of his own in the past year, has had his own return to the Octagon delayed by varying health issues; but it’s no concern of Silva, who won’t be overlooking any aspect of his opponent.

“It doesn’t matter what happened to my opponent, whether it was COVID or any other health problem,” the 31-year-old said. “I have to focus on my career. I’ve also had some losses, but there’s no reason to focus on that or on his (setbacks) in my preparation. I hope he gives his best, because I’m going to give my best.”

After putting his best to the test against Turman this Saturday, Silva is hoping for an active year filled with opportunities to break into the middleweight division.

“I want to fight the best. I want to have a lot of fights. I hope to have at least two fights this year. Even three, God willing,” Silva explained. “This is my job; I like to work. I’m ready all year ‘round. I don’t have camps, I work every day, rain or shine. I’m always ready to fight.”

Excitement doesn’t even begin to cover the type of energy Silva radiates, as he’s finally getting to punch in for his first night at the office. And he’s got a lot to work for -- his daughter, the fans that await him and, above all, the two years he’ll never get back.