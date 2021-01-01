A New Chapter For Youssef Zalal

Zalal laughs, but Kat asked him again to try it out. Zalal agreed. And the verdict?

“I love it,” he said. “For me, it’s to really not give a f**k about what people think about me and not fall into trying to impress anybody but myself. I have to show my dad that I'm this, I have to show my family that I'm this, I have to show the Moroccan people, which is crazy. The pressure they put on you is ridiculous and I can't be that guy. Let's just focus on me, let's go back to what I do best and let's go fight. What I learned from this is I'm being too nice to these guys in fighting. I have to go in there and really be the guy I want to be. I want to provide for my family, I want to provide for my new house, I want to do all this stuff, but I have to work my ass off for that and I can't be complacent.”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Preview | Rise Of Jairzinho Rozenstruik

On Saturday night, he gets his chance to right the ship and return to where he was last summer, when he was 3-0 in the Octagon and riding high. He lost his way briefly, but he’s back now.

“I know I can keep up with these guys, I know where my level is at,” said Zalal. “My strength and conditioning coach said, 'You gotta be the temperature of the room, not match the temperature.' I am that guy, I am the temperature of that room; you have to come to my pace and the pace, they can't keep up with that. I'm at the point where I've got nothing to lose. I lost twice in a row, and you want to test my water? Let me take you to deep waters.”