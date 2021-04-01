Augusto Sakai Hungry To Get Further

“It was very important for me,” he added in regard to the fight with Overeem and the subsequent time he’s spent in the gym. “I knew I had to improve a lot and I'm a really better athlete now.”

That contest, though it didn’t go his way, felt in the moment like one of the signposts we’ll look back on a couple years down the line where we all should have known Sakai was capable of being a legitimate contender and championship threat in the heavyweight division.

Though he ultimately got stopped, there were plenty of positive moments for the Brazilian — pieces that you could see translating to greater success down the road — and the deficiencies that led to his defeat were all things that can be corrected through coaching, repetition, and gaining further experience against high-level competition.

In many ways, his fight with Overeem serves as a microcosm for Sakai’s UFC career to date.

“I'm very happy for being here and I'm living my dreams,” the Brazilian said of his three-year run on the UFC roster ahead of his return to work this weekend. “I have been able to build a lot inside the UFC, but I want much more and I'm hungry to get even further.”

Saturday’s pairing with Rozenstruik is a chance to show that he’s learned from the Overeem encounter and is ready to take the next step forward in his career.

Like Sakai, the combat sports veteran from Suriname enters their main event engagement off a disappointing result, having dropped a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane back in December. Entrenched in the Top 10, yet facing similar questions about his standing as a contender, “Bigi Boy” will also be looking to make a statement and get things back on track.