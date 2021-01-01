Yan Xiaonan Knocking On The Door

“If I’m able to bring the belt back to China, it’s definitely a validation for not just for myself, but for all Chinese female fighters. And if I can bring the belt back to China, my plan is definitely to keep it there.”

First, of course, she’ll have to get through Esparza. The former champion has valiantly constructed a four-fight win streak and will have no patience for anyone standing between herself and a shot at regaining her belt. Yan takes the threat seriously, but she has other plans.

Like her preparations for Gadelha, Yan has camped out here in Las Vegas to be near the UFC Performance Institute, with a particular focus on her takedown defense. As a natural striker, it’s a facet of her game she knows she needs to continue developing, particularly versus someone with the high-caliber wrestling chops of Esparza. She also just enjoys being here.