UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad
Mar. 13, 2021

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a compelling welterweight matchup as No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and No. 13 Belal Muhammad collide in the main event. In the co-main event, ranked light heavyweights aim to steal the show as No. 10 Misha Cirkunov takes on No. 13 Ryan Spann.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad will take place Saturday, March 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

Matthew Semelsberger vs Jason Witt

Opponents Matthew Semelsberger and Jason Witt face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gloria De Paula vs Jinh Yu Frey

Opponents Gloria de Paula of Brazil and Jinh Yu Frey face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Cortney Casey vs JJ Aldrich

Opponents Cortney Casey and JJ Aldrich face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Rafa Garcia

Opponents Nasrat Haqparast of Germany and Rafa Garcia of Mexico face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Rani Yahya vs Ray Rodriguez

Opponents Ray Rodriguez and Rani Yahya of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Charles Jourdain vs Marcelo Rojo

Opponents Charles Jourdain of Canada and Marcelo Rojo of Argentina face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder

Opponents Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Opponents Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart of England face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau

Opponents Manel Kape of Angola and Matheus Nicolau of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant

Opponents Jonathan Martinez and Davey Grant of England face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker

Opponents Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker of Canada face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Co-Main Event: Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann

Opponents Misha Cirkunov of Latvia and Ryan Spann face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Opponents Leon Edwards of Jamaica and Bulal Muhammad face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
