International Women's Day
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a compelling welterweight matchup as No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and No. 13 Belal Muhammad collide in the main event. In the co-main event, ranked light heavyweights aim to steal the show as No. 10 Misha Cirkunov takes on No. 13 Ryan Spann.
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad will take place Saturday, March 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Official Scorecards
Matthew Semelsberger vs Jason Witt
Gloria De Paula vs Jinh Yu Frey
Cortney Casey vs JJ Aldrich
Nasrat Haqparast vs Rafa Garcia
Rani Yahya vs Ray Rodriguez
Charles Jourdain vs Marcelo Rojo
Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder
Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart
Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau
Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant
Dan Ige vs Gavin Tucker
Co-Main Event: Misha Cirkunov vs Ryan Spann
Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad
