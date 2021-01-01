JJ Aldrich Hopes To Fight Freely

With that behind her, she can look at what and who is ahead, which in this case is UFC veteran Cortney Casey. Aldrich has had Casey in her sights for some time, and now that she is in her sights, Aldrich predicts an entertaining and tough bout with the woman known as “Cast Iron.”

“We both like to swing and hit hard and just entertain the fans, so I’m really excited about that,” she said. “I’m also really excited because they had offered me that fight last summer, and my hand was still in a cast, so I had to turn it down. I was already in kind of a depressed state at the time, so also losing out on an opportunity got to me a little bit. Being able to get that back, I feel like, even after a year off, I’m right back to where I could’ve been.”

Where Aldrich wants to be is in the mix at the top of the flyweight division. Coming off a loss, the first order of business is taking care of Casey, and Aldrich is hoping the lessons learned in her split decision loss to Mazo manifest in her upcoming fight.

“I really want to be able to go out there and just be free and throw anything I want,” Aldrich said. “I feel like, in the past, I’ve restricted myself to, ‘I gotta go out there and do this,’ or, ‘I want to do this.’ Last time, I was really looking for a knockout, and that didn’t happen, so I think this fight, I really just want to be able to go there, be me, be free, do whatever I want in there.”