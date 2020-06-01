UFC Vegas 2: The Scorecard

Tyson Nam should have been in the UFC years ago. And he was going to be until contractual issues with his former promoter kept him outside the Octagon. Finally, the Hawaiian debuted in the UFC in 2019 but lost his first two fights to Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France. No shame there, but entering his third bout with Zarrukh Adadshev, it had to feel like more of a must-win than usual for the 36-year-old. So with so much on the line, Nam came up big, scoring a 32-second knockout and a Performance of the Night bonus. The emotions of the moment were all over his face when the bout ended, and knowing what it took him to get there makes it one of the feel-good stories of the year.