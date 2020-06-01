UFC Vegas 2: Bonus Coverage

Performances of the Night

Christian Aguilera

Making his debut against a fellow newcomer, Christian Aguilera showed off his heavy hands in a first-round TKO victory over Anthony Ivy.

Aguilera’s approach was more patient, but he snuck a right hand around Ivy’s guard and rocked his balance. Seemingly out of nowhere, Aguilera poured the pressure on Ivy, landing several unanswered strikes that ended the bout.

He had a reputation for heavy hands preceding his first foray into the Octagon, which he backed up with his performance.