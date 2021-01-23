UFC Vegas 17 Scorecard

After going through a rough 1-4 stretch in 2017-19 like Marcin Tybura did, a lot of fighters would have started to wonder whether their best days were behind them. But not the Poland native, who regrouped and put together the best year of his career in 2020, as he went 4-0. Last Saturday night, “Tybur” weathered an early storm from Greg Hardy and roared back in the second round to become the first fighter to stop the former NFL star. It was an impressive show of resilience from Tybura, who set himself up for some big fights next year.