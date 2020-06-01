UFC Vegas 16 Scorecard

As Louis Smolka approaches the seventh anniversary of his first UFC fight, where do we put him in the great scheme of things? He’s compiled an 8-7 record in 15 bouts in two divisions, was cut, came back, and experienced the highs and lows of life in the Octagon. It’s probably not the way he expected it to go when he debuted in the promotion in 2014, but I can’t help but feeling after every win that the Hawaiian has the potential to make a title run. Saturday’s stoppage of Jose Quinonez was almost his entire UFC career in a nutshell, as he weathered some storms to ultimately come out on top, while being exciting the whole way. Yeah, 2021 should be another year to watch for “Da Last Samurai”