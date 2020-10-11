UFC Vegas 15 Scorecard

Parker Porter paid his dues to make it to the UFC, and that may be understating things. And while he could have easily packed his bags and left the sport at times, he persisted, and on Saturday, he put everything together and secured his first Octagon win over Josh Parisian in what was a fun to watch three-rounder between two heavyweights willing to go into deep waters to get the victory. It was a reminder of what it means for a fighter to get to the big show, and to get a win, well, that’s something none of us can fathom unless we’ve been there. Parker Porter got there, and you have to be happy for him.