UFC Vegas 14 Scorecard

What do you say about Paul Felder that hasn’t already been said in the days since he took a short notice main event against Rafael Dos Anjos and then went five hard rounds with the former champ en route to a Fight of the Night bonus? I’ll just add my .02 and say that in and out of the Octagon, Felder is one of the sport’s good guys, someone we should all enjoy while he’s here as an active fighter, because win or lose, he is the type of ambassador for the sport – for all sports, for that matter – that need. There’s no BS, no flashy lights, no incendiary trash talk with Felder. He just trains hard, shows up on weight, and he fights. That might not get him to a world championship, but he knows that there’s something to be said for showing up and doing something few would dare to do. There’s glory in that. And while he didn’t get the win for his late father on Saturday, you know Tom Felder is proud of his son, and he always was.