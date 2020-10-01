UFC Vegas 13 Weigh-In Results

UFC continues its run of events in Las Vegas with a thrilling light heavyweight bout with title implications, as No. 1 ranked contender Thiago Santos squares off with No. 3 Glover Teixeira. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to halt the momentum of rising Tanner Boser.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRA will take place Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Official Weigh-In Results