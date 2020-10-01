 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Vegas 13 Weigh-In Results

The Combatants of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Step To The Scales
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 5, 2020

UFC continues its run of events in Las Vegas with a thrilling light heavyweight bout with title implications, as No. 1 ranked contender Thiago Santos squares off with No. 3 Glover Teixeira. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to halt the momentum of rising Tanner Boser.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRA will take place Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Main Event: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Co-Main Event: Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs Tanner Boser (232.5) 

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs Khalid Taha (135.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs Brendan Allen (185)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

MORE UFC VEGAS 13: Fighters On The Rise | Claudia Gadelha's Challenge | Yan Xiaonan Ready | Fight By Fight Preview | The Rise of Thiago Santos | Fighter Timeline: Andrei Arlovski | UFC Fantasy – Significant Stats | Ian Heinisch's Level

Prelims

Trevin Giles (185.5 ) vs Bevon Lewis (185)

Giga Chikadze (145) vs Jamey Simmons (146)

Alexandr Romanov (260) vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima (258)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Max Griffin (170) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170)

Gustavo Lopez (135.75) vs Anthony Birchak (136)

