UFC Vegas 13 Weigh-In Results

The Combatants of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Step To The Scales
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 5, 2020
UFC continues its run of events in Las Vegas with a thrilling light heavyweight bout with title implications, as No. 1 ranked contender Thiago Santos squares off with No. 3 Glover Teixeira. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to halt the momentum of rising Tanner Boser.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRAwill take place Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
Official Weigh-In Results
Main Card
Main Event: Thiago Santos (205.5) vs Glover Teixeira (205.5)
Co-Main Event: Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs Tanner Boser (232.5)