Speaking of the over 40 crowd, Andrei Arlovski has now won three of his last four. That’s something I don’t think anyone thought they would be saying during any number of cold stretches for the former heavyweight champion, like his 0-5 run in 2016-17 or his 0-3, 1 NC skid in 2018-19. But “The Pit Bull” kept showing up and didn’t let the bad times dictate his future, and now he’s a player again in the division he once ruled. Have his recent fights resembled some barnburners of the past? No, but he’s fighting smart and fighting to win, and no one can begrudge him that. Arlovski has earned the right to do whatever he wants to do on fight night.