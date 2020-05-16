Santos vs Teixeira: Fight By Fight Preview

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Brazilian veterans looking to stake their claim to a second shot at the UFC light heavyweight title finally clash in this weekend’s main event as Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira lock horns inside the UFC Apex.

Saturday’s bout is the first appearance for Santos since he landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in his headlining title clash against Jon Jones at UFC 239. That evening, “Marreta” exceeded expectations and finished the bout dealing with myriad leg injuries, including several torn ligaments in his left knee and a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Previous to that loss, the former middleweight had earned four straight victories, including a third-round stoppage win over recently crowned light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz.

The 41-year-old Teixeira just keeps trucking along, entering Saturday’s contest on a four-fight winning streak that hasn’t garnered as much attention or generated as much conversation as a comparable run might for a tenured contender in another division. Last time out, Teixeira mauled Anthony Smith, rebounding from a slow start to punish the former title challenger and mercifully collect a fifth-round stoppage win. He’s 9-3 over his last dozen fights and despite getting up there in age, has shown no signs of slowing down.

This marks the third time these two have been slated to face off, with each man’s individual run-in with COVID-19 accounting for the delays.

Jones’ departure and Blachowicz’ ascent to the top of the light heavyweight division has opened things up in the 205-pound ranks and the winner of this one will have a legitimate case for a title shot in 2021, with Santos’ previous victory over the champion standing as the main feather in his cap, and a five-fight winning streak — should he emerge victorious on Saturday — moving Teixeira to the top of the list of potential contenders.

It will be interesting to see how Santos looks competing for the first time in well over a year after dealing with multiple lower extremity injuries, given that powerful kicks have always been a staple of his striking arsenal. Conversely, while Teixeira has always been happy to sling leather, he should have a solid edge in the grappling department, making it curious to see if he opts to take this fight to the ground or not.

No matter how things shake out, this one will have major ramifications on the light heavyweight landscape heading into next year and should be a wildly entertaining way to close out Saturday night’s show.

Andrei Arlovski vs Tanner Boser

Heavyweights at opposite ends of their UFC adventures collide here as former champion Andrei Arlovski squares off with Canadian upstart Tanner Boser.

More than 15 years after claiming UFC gold, Arlovski remains a dangerous opponent for emerging hopefuls in the heavyweight division. Last time out, the 41-year-old stalwart scored a unanimous decision win over former PFL champion Philipe Lins in the 50th fight of his professional career. While he’s endured peaks and valleys during his second run under the UFC banner, the fact that Arlovski continues to press forward and still stands as a solid litmus test for up-and-comers in the big boy ranks speaks volumes about his professionalism, his dedication, and his abilities inside the Octagon.

Boser was one of the breakout stars of the summer, registering a pair of stoppage victories four weeks apart and earning cult figure status for his unfiltered interviews and ability to open cans of Monster Energy Drinks with his front tooth. The 29-year-old from Bonnyville, Alberta logged a ton of air miles and garnered a wealth of experience prior to arriving in the UFC and has gone 3-1 in the Octagon thus far, establishing himself as one of the top younger names in the always-shifting heavyweight division.

This is a classic “veteran vs. prospect” battle on the fringes of the Top 15 and the exact type of pairing each man needs to win at this point in their careers. Arlovski needs to continue to show he’s capable of turning back younger competitors, while Boser would benefit greatly from dispatching an established opponent as he looks to continue his climb up the divisional ladder.

It could end quickly or it could turn into a drawn out war of attrition, but either way, it should be entertaining.