UFC continues its run of events in Las Vegas with a thrilling light heavyweight bout with title implications, as No. 1 ranked contender Thiago Santos squares off with No. 3 Glover Teixeira. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to halt the momentum of rising Tanner Boser.



Santos (21-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to continue building his reputation as the most aggressive striker in the light heavyweight division and cement himself as the next challenger for the belt. After moving up to 205 pounds in 2018, Santos quickly rose through the rankings with devastating knockout wins over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and newly crowned champion Jan Blachowicz. He now looks to snap the win streak of Teixeira with another signature performance.



Tied for the most finishes in UFC light heavyweight history, Teixeira (31-7, fighting out of Danbury, Conn.) intends to continue his impressive run and secure his second shot at UFC gold. A member of the UFC roster since 2012, Teixeira established himself as one of the best in the world with wins over former champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans, as well as former title challenger Anthony Smith. He now seeks to take sole ownership of the light heavyweight stoppage record by finishing Santos.

In the co-main, Arlovski (29-19 2NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) hopes to continue his winning ways in 2020 with a vintage KO win, while Boser (19-6-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alta., Canada) is on the cusp of cracking the competitive heavyweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 13 Results: Santos vs Teixeira

What time is UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira?