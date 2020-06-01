 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Vegas 13 Results: Santos vs Teixeira

Find out who won at UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Nov. 2, 2020

UFC continues its run of events in Las Vegas with a thrilling light heavyweight bout with title implications, as No. 1 ranked contender Thiago Santos squares off with No. 3 Glover Teixeira. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to halt the momentum of rising Tanner Boser.
 
Santos (21-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to continue building his reputation as the most aggressive striker in the light heavyweight division and cement himself as the next challenger for the belt. After moving up to 205 pounds in 2018, Santos quickly rose through the rankings with devastating knockout wins over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and newly crowned champion Jan Blachowicz. He now looks to snap the win streak of Teixeira with another signature performance.
 
Tied for the most finishes in UFC light heavyweight history, Teixeira (31-7, fighting out of Danbury, Conn.) intends to continue his impressive run and secure his second shot at UFC gold. A member of the UFC roster since 2012, Teixeira established himself as one of the best in the world with wins over former champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans, as well as former title challenger Anthony Smith. He now seeks to take sole ownership of the light heavyweight stoppage record by finishing Santos. 

In the co-main, Arlovski (29-19 2NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) hopes to continue his winning ways in 2020 with a vintage KO win, while Boser (19-6-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alta., Canada) is on the cusp of cracking the competitive heavyweight rankings. 

UFC Vegas 13 Results: Santos vs Teixeira

What time is UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira? 

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+
  • Prelims: 7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Prelims

UFC Vegas 13 Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira Faceoff at the official weigh-ins

 

Gustavo Lopez vs Anthony Birchak

 

Watch live on ESPN+

Max Griffin vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Watch live on ESPN+

MORE UFC VEGAS 13: Fighters On The Rise | Claudia Gadelha's Challenge | Yan Xiaonan Ready | Fight By Fight Preview | The Rise of Thiago Santos | Fighter Timeline: Andrei Arlovski | UFC Fantasy – Significant Stats | Ian Heinisch's Level | Weigh-In Results

Darren Elkins vs Eduardo Garagorri

Watch live on ESPN+

Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Watch live on ESPN+

Giga Chikadze vs Jamey Simmons

Watch live on ESPN+

Trevin Giles vs Bevon Lewis

Watch live on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira Main Card

Co-main event opponents Andrei Arlovski of Belarus and Tanner Boser of Canada face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Claudia Gadelha vs Yan Xiaonan

Watch live on ESPN+/ESPN2

Ian Heinisch vs Brendan Allen

Watch live on ESPN+/ESPN2

Raoni Barcelos vs Khalid Taha

Watch live on ESPN+/ESPN2

Co-Main Event: Andrei Arlovski vs Tanner Boser

Watch live on ESPN+/ESPN2

Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Watch live on ESPN+/ESPN2

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Unparalleled, Unmatched and…

Lightweight Champion Retires With An Unprecendented Legacy Of Dominance

More
Bryce Mitchell grapples with Matt Sayles in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch These four Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch the Video
Gian Galang's art The Art of 8 Limbs celebrates the disciplines that combine the use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins, Muay Thai
Athletes

Bid For Your Chance To Win Original UFC Art

More