 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Vegas 13 Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira
Nov. 6, 2020

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira

UFC VEGAS 13 ON ESPN+: SANTOS vs. TEIXEIRA will take place Saturday, November 7 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira Official Judges Scorecards

Gustavo Lopez vs Anthony Birchak

Opponents Gustavo Lopez and Anthony Birchak face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Griffin vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Opponents Max Griffin and Ramiz Brahimaj face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Darren Elkins vs Eduardo Garagorri

Opponents Darren Elkins and Eduardo Garagorri of Uruguay face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Opponents Alexandr Romanov of Moldova and Marcos Rogerio De Lima of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Giga Chikadze vs Jamey Simmons

Opponents Giga Chikadze of Georgia and Jamey Simmons face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MORE UFC VEGAS 13: Fighters On The Rise | Claudia Gadelha's Challenge | Yan Xiaonan Ready | Fight By Fight Preview | The Rise of Thiago Santos | Fighter Timeline: Andrei Arlovski | UFC Fantasy – Significant Stats | Ian Heinisch's Level | Weigh-In Results | Live Results

Trevin Giles vs Bevon Lewis

Opponents Trevin Giles and Bevon Lewis face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Claudia Gadelha vs Yan Xiaonan

Opponents Claudia Gadelha of Brazil and Yan Xiaonan of China face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Raoni Barcelos vs Khalid Taha

Opponents Raoni Barcelos of Brazil and Khalid Taha of Germany face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Andrei Arlovski vs Tanner Boser

Opponents Andrei Arlovski of Belarus and Tanner Boser of Canada face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

UFC Vegas 13 Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira Faceoff at the official weigh-ins

Due to a positive COVID-19 test involving Ian Heinisch, his middleweight bout against Brendan Allen has been canceled from tonight’s event.

Tags
judges scorecards
official scorecards
decisions
winners
Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Unparalleled, Unmatched and…

Lightweight Champion Retires With An Unprecendented Legacy Of Dominance

More
Bryce Mitchell grapples with Matt Sayles in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch These four Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch the Video
Gian Galang's art The Art of 8 Limbs celebrates the disciplines that combine the use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins, Muay Thai
Athletes

Bid For Your Chance To Win Original UFC Art

More