UFC Vegas 13 Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Raoni Barcelos vs Khalid Taha

Raoni Barcelos looked brilliant in his fifth UFC fight, and he had a willing dance partner in Khalid Taha that hung in tough and traded heavy blows when he got the chance in an exciting three-round bout.

Not wasting any time, Barcelos launched powerful shots toward Taha, who stood and traded valiantly. Soon after, Barcelos moved the fight to the canvas, taking the back and threatening with a handful of submissions from top and back control as well as an armbar when Taha reversed positions.

Round two saw more technical, fun striking, with both fighters willingly staying in the pocket. Barcelos upped his output, and a knee toward the end of the second round had Taha rattled as the frame ended. In the third round, Barcelos continued to pour on the pressure, and while Taha showed his toughness and grit, Barcelos was a step ahead of his opponent in almost every part of the fight and was able to secure the unanimous decision.