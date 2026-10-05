Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

She landed on the wrong side of things opposite Tatiana Suarez at UFC 327 but has not lost to an unranked opponent since her 2021 venture up to flyweight against Luana Carolina.

Souza enters on a two-fight winning streak, having followed up her grinding win over Bruna Brasil in February with a first-round knockout win over Ariane Carnelossi in June to move to 4-2 when fighting at strawweight in the UFC. The feisty Brazilian has moments where she’s active and effective with her striking, and it usually creates opportunities for her, but Souza can also fall into the routine of looking to clinch and being happy there, so it’ll be interesting to see how she approaches things here.

UFC 332 REWIND: The Biggest Storylines From UFC 332 | Main Card Results | Prelims Results | Scorecards | UFC 332 Bonus Winners

It feels like we know where Godinez fits in the divisional hierarchy, so this one is all about seeing how Souza measures up. There is room to advance in the 115-pound weight class at the moment as veterans are falling back and newer names emerge; now we just have to wait and see if Souza is one of those names that is going to keep moving forward.

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Otari Tanzilovi

Malcolm Wellmaker and Otari Tanzilovi face off in a clash of 10-2 bantamweights seeking to start building momentum as the final quarter of the year gets underway in earnest.