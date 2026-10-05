Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

Following a record-setting UFC 332 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City over the weekend, the action inside the Octagon shifts back to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by a fascinating top-10 pairing in the middleweight division between the American Brendan Allen and the Brit Christian Leroy Duncan.
Supported by familiar names, returning prospects, and a couple fights that scream “don’t miss this one,” Saturday’s event promises to be an all-action addition to the October slate and an entertaining segue between last weekend’s numbered event and next weekend’s return to Edmonton.
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Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap:
Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Christian Leroy Duncan
Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Loopy Godinez vs Ketlen Souza
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs Otari Tanzilovi
- Julius Walker vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Matheus Camilo vs Jai Herbert
FULL FIGHTS: Brendan Allen vs Reinier De Ridder | Christian Leroy Duncan vs Marco Tulio
Prelim Matches:
- Francisco Prado vs Ismael Bonfim
- Andre Fili vs Kai Kamaka III
- Allen Frye Jr. vs RJ Harris
- Alice Pereira vs Daria Zhelezniakova
- Felipe Franco vs Brendson Ribeiro
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs Melissa Gatto
- Niko Price vs Leon Shahbazyan
Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Christian Leroy Duncan
Brendan Allen makes another headlining turn this weekend, stepping into the Octagon for a clash with ascending Brit Christian Leroy Duncan in a fascinating matchup between middleweight contenders.
Allen enters on a three-fight winning streak, having most recently registered a unanimous decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan in a bout that earned them Fight of the Night honors.
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Despite climbing into the Top 5 on the heels of his win over Reinier de Ridder last October, “All In” fights backwards in the division for the second time this year, showing that he’s far more focused on staying active and trying to stack victories than protecting his place in the pecking order.
Consecutive decision wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier earlier this year pushed Duncan’s winning streak to five and elevated him into the Top 10 in the middleweight rankings, opening the door for his first main event assignment in the UFC. The Gloucester man brings high-level and varied striking as well as excellent footwork into this pairing with Allen, where a win would catapult him into the title conversation.
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There is a chance this plays out a classic clash of styles if Allen looks to utilize his grappling as his primary weapon, but it could also end up being a kickboxing match, as the Louisiana native doesn’t mind throwing hands either. How Duncan holds up in the early grappling entanglements should dictate how this one plays out both in terms of where the action takes place and how things will ultimately unfold.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Loopy Godinez vs Ketlen Souza
Strawweight staple Loopy Godinez steps in with ascending Brazilian Ketlen Souza in what should be a spirited affair on Saturday’s main card.
Now in her sixth year on the UFC roster, the 33-year-old Godinez has been a mainstay in the rankings for much of that time and has shared the Octagon with many of the division’s best.
She landed on the wrong side of things opposite Tatiana Suarez at UFC 327 but has not lost to an unranked opponent since her 2021 venture up to flyweight against Luana Carolina.
Souza enters on a two-fight winning streak, having followed up her grinding win over Bruna Brasil in February with a first-round knockout win over Ariane Carnelossi in June to move to 4-2 when fighting at strawweight in the UFC. The feisty Brazilian has moments where she’s active and effective with her striking, and it usually creates opportunities for her, but Souza can also fall into the routine of looking to clinch and being happy there, so it’ll be interesting to see how she approaches things here.
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It feels like we know where Godinez fits in the divisional hierarchy, so this one is all about seeing how Souza measures up. There is room to advance in the 115-pound weight class at the moment as veterans are falling back and newer names emerge; now we just have to wait and see if Souza is one of those names that is going to keep moving forward.
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Otari Tanzilovi
Malcolm Wellmaker and Otari Tanzilovi face off in a clash of 10-2 bantamweights seeking to start building momentum as the final quarter of the year gets underway in earnest.
What a difference a year makes for Wellmaker, who sat at 2-0 in the UFC, 10-0 overall, and was positioned as one of the top emerging names in the promotion at this point last year. Now, he steps in looking to halt a two-fight skid after relocating to American Top Team, hopeful that he can recapture the form that had him punishing the opposition out of the gates.
Tanzilovi dropped a split decision to Josias Musasa on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, got back in the win column five months later, and then turned up in the Octagon in June, landing on the wrong side of things in a clash with unbeaten prospect Shane Collins.
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The Georgian has now lost to the only two opponents he’s faced that showed they’re UFC caliber — albeit narrowly the first time — and will look to prove the same applies to him by extending Wellmaker’s run of unfavorable results here.
Will “The Machine” get running on all cylinders again or can Tanzilovi collect his first UFC victory on Saturday?
Julius Walker vs Gerald Meerschaert
Julius Walker welcomes longtime middleweight Gerald Meerschaert to the light heavyweight ranks for the first time in this all-American main card clash.
Walker has only managed one win through his first four starts, but the Drury University product hasn’t exactly been handed an easy road.
After opening with a split decision loss to Alonzo Menifield and beating Raffael Cerquiera, “Juice Box” has suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to divisional mainstay Dustin Jacoby and rising star Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev to fall to 7-3 overall.
The 38-year-old Meerschaert, who holds the UFC middleweight record for most submission wins (11) and most finishes (12), was on his way to light heavyweight when he got the call to face Jacob Malkoun in Perth in May, resulting in a weight miss and a fifth consecutive setback. Now, he makes his first start in the 205-pound weight class in over a decade, looking to start a new chapter with a 13th UFC victory.
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This is one of those “don’t miss this one” matchups I mentioned off the top because in 69 combined pro appearances, Walker and Meerschaert have only gone the distance 11 times, which means there is a strong likelihood that someone is getting finished… and determining who that is should be all kinds of fun.
Matheus Camilo vs Jai Herbert
Matheus Camilo looks to keep his momentum rolling as he steps in with always dangerous British veteran Jai Herbert in a compelling lightweight clash.
After faltering in his debut, Camilo has posted back-to-back wins to advance to 11-3 overall.
Last time out, the 25-year-old Xtreme Couture representative starched Nazim Sadykhov in his own hometown of Baku, Azerbaijan, flashing the finishing skills and raw upside that make him a curious figure to track in the 155-pound ranks.
Herbert seemed on the brink of defeat before rallying to finish Mandel Nallo during their spirited clash in Winnipeg back in April. The win continued a pattern of not producing consecutive results for Herbert that now stretches back nine fights, but you best believe he’ll be looking to break from that trend in this one.
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Matchups between prospects and veterans are always worth tuning in to see, and this one is particularly compelling because it offers a chance to see how Camilo will contend with Herbert’s length and experience. Will the Brazilian add to his modest winning streak, or will “The Black Country Banger”
Preliminary Card Pairings
Francisco Prado vs Ismael Bonfim
Francisco Prado moves back to lightweight, where Ismael Bonfim has stepped up to welcome him back to the division.
The young Argentinian went the distance in each of his three welterweight appearances and returns to the 155-pound weight class still searching for a second UFC victory. Bonfim raised his hand to replace prospect Artur Minev, hustling into the Octagon a month before his brother’s next main event assignment with designs on halting his own three-fight skid.
Andre Fili vs Kai Kamaka III
Las Vegas-based veterans Andre Fili and Kai Kamaka III share the Octagon in what should be an entertaining fight towards the end of Saturday’s prelims.
Fili makes his third start of the year after dropping a close decision to Jose Miguel Delgado in March and stepping up to face Vinicius Oliveira in June on short notice, where he came away with a Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts. Kamaka III has gone 1-1 since returning to the UFC fold earlier this year, edging out Dakota Hope in April before running into unbeaten Liverpool man Luke Riley at UFC 329 in July.
Allen Frye Jr. vs RJ Harris
American heavyweights in the early days of their UFC journeys face off here as Allen Frye Jr. takes on RJ Harris.
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Frye Jr. landed on the wrong side of the scorecards last December in his promotional debut against Guilherme Pat before being forced out of a pair of assignments earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. Harris actually replaced Frye Jr. against Alvin Hines in July and used the short-notice opportunity to register an outstanding first-round knockout win in his promotional debut.
Alice Pereira vs Daria Zhelezniakova
Alice Pereira and Daria Zhelezniakova meet here in a battle of bantamweights looking to start working their way forward in the wide-open division.
The youngest fighter on the UFC roster, Pereira returns after her first UFC win in April when she fed Hailey Cowan a stepping knee that earned her a bonus. “The Iron Lady” has split her first four starts inside the Octagon, alternating wins and losses, arriving with the hope that the pattern continues for one more fight.
Felipe Franco vs Brendson Ribeiro
Intriguing prospect Felipe Franco makes his third appearance of the year on Saturday, facing off with compatriot Brendson Ribeiro.
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Franco debuted on short notice up at heavyweight, taking Mario Pinto the scorecards before returning to light heavyweight and lighting up Levi Rodrigues Jr. in July, adding a bonus as well. Ribeiro steps in for Alexander Poppeck in hopes that his third appearance of 2026 will be the one that brings his extended struggles to an end.
Ernesta Kareckaitė vs Melissa Gatto
Ernesta Kareckaitė and Melissa Gatto meet in this flyweight matchup early on Saturday’s fight card, eager to get things moving in the right direction again.
Kareckaitė accepted an 11th-hour change of opponent earlier this year in Mexico City, shifting from Sofia Montenegro to Regina Tarin and landing on the unhappy side of the scorecards in the Fight of the Night-winning battle.
Gatto suffered a majority decision loss to compatriot Dione Barbosa in April in a bout where she appeared to be knocked out by an illegal upkick before soldiering on and losing the contest.
Niko Price vs Leon Shahbazyan
Veteran welterweight Niko Price returns for one last ride this weekend, facing off with Leon Shahbazyan in Saturday’s opener.
Price walked away following his bout with Michael Chiesa in Seattle earlier this year, but hustles back in hopes of ending on a high note by collecting his ninth UFC win. Shahbazyan made his promotional debut in June, lasting just 23 seconds against talented prospect Levan Chokheli.