Thiago Moises Wants To Show His Full Potential

Nearly two months later, Moises is back and ready to face the streaking Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 12. He believes that a fight with Green is actually better for him in the long run, as he thinks that Green is a bigger name than Turner.

“Bobby Green has a bigger name and three wins this year,” Moises said about Green. “Plus, he’s been fighting in the UFC for almost ten years. It’s a big fight and will be a big win for me.”

And even though he knows just how important Saturday’s showdown with Green is, Moises can’t help but look back at how far he’s come in such a short time.

“Since entering the UFC I’ve had a great adventure. I fought on the Brazilian version of Dana White’s Contender Series, then in my promotional debut I fought a very experienced opponent. I’ve traveled to China to fight and I’ve already fought during the pandemic. In two years of fighting in the UFC I’ve been through a lot,” Moises said. “My life changed a lot after I joined the UFC. I am living the dream and I’ve always dreamed of being a part of the largest MMA organization in the world.”

Moises stops reminiscing and pauses for a brief moment before switching gears to the future.

“After Saturday, I would like to fight against a ranked athlete,” Moises said. “That is my goal and how I would like to end the year.”

Sizing up the future doesn’t mean that Moises is looking past Green. As a matter of fact, Moises believes that California’s “King” is the perfect opponent to test himself against.

“I will fight anyone, and I want to maintain a winning streak to impress everybody. I will keep climbing the rankings, step-by-step and I will end the year within the top 15,” Moises said. “On Saturday, I hope to be able to show my full potential and what I’ve been working on.”

Make sure you catch Moises versus Green on UFC Vegas 12, which starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN+.