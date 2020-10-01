UFC Vegas 12 Bonus Coverage

Kevin Holland has done it again. The "Trailblazer" moved to 4-0 on the year with his first round stoppage victory over Charlie Ontiveros. With the win he became the only fighter on the UFC roster to have four wins in 2020 and he continues to build momentum heading into 2021.

The stoppage came after Holland landed multiple slams on UFC newcomer Ontiveros. Once Holland had him pinned to the canvas he positioned himself for a choke before Ontiveros verbally tapped. While it wasn't exactly a flashy knockout like we've seen from Holland, it was nice to see Holland's grappling as a weapon.

It will be interesting to see what he can continue to add to his game and he gets ready for an attack on the middleweight rankings.

Holland to UFC.com: I want Platinum Perry. Mike, you really want to fight? Me and you had a little fun online. I'm the guy come on let's scrap.