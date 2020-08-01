UFC Vegas 11 scorecard

1 – Khamzat Chimaev

You stay in this business long enough and skepticism becomes part of your DNA. But after a 17 second knockout of a legit seasoned veteran in Gerald Meerschaert, how can you not see Khamzat Chimaev as the next big thing in this sport? Yes, winning three fights in 66 days is a modern era UFC record and an impressive feat, but what impressed the most about his win last Saturday was that everyone and their brother was expecting him to shoot on Meerschaert like he had in his previous two victories. He didn’t. He knew what his opponent was looking for and he flipped the script, showing his Fight IQ is up there with his talent and tenacity. Yeah, I’m convinced, and while no perfect run lasts forever (usually), I think we’re going to enjoy seeing this one go as long as it can.