UFC Vegas 11 Bonus Coverage

Sweden’s Chimaev made the shortest work of his biggest test to date, needing only a scant 17 seconds to KO Gerald Meerschaert and continue his rise as one of the hottest fighters in MMA.

“I’ve been in this game my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like him," UFC President Dana White would later tell reporters. "This guy is one of the most special fighters I’ve ever seen, if not the most special guy that I’ve ever come across.”

After completing the fastest turnaround in UFC history in July, the win was his third in 66 days. Rumors continue to swirl that he’ll take on veteran Demian Maia later this year. Although he couldn’t confirm it was happening, Chimaev shrugged and said, “If it does, I’ll smash him, too.”