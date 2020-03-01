UFC Vegas 10 Scorecard

1 - Michelle Waterson

I won’t say Michelle Waterson was in a must-win situation in her main event against Angela Hill, but if she lost last weekend, it might have been her last headlining bout for a while, and a three-fight losing streak doesn’t do anyone’s plans for a world title shot any good. So it was important, and in winning a close one, Waterson did it by fighting for five rounds. Not scoring points, but fighting, and with Hill doing the same thing, it earned both ladies a Fight of the Night bonus and reminded us why everyone was so excited about the arrival of “The Karate Hottie” in the first place. The New Mexico native can fight whenever she wants to, and while she may have gotten away from that gritty attitude at times in the past, it was clear that she wasn’t leaving Las Vegas without a win, no matter how deep she had to dig to get it.