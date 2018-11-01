UFC Vancouver: The Scorecard

Now I’ll get this out of the way right now. Glover Teixeira is one of my favorite fighters in the game and he has been for years. A class act in and out of the Octagon, Teixeira represents everything that’s good about this sport, and to see him approaching the big 4-0 with a three-fight winning streak makes me even more of a fan. But let’s take away my pre-existing bias towards Teixeira and break down his current form, and in doing so, it’s clear that he is doing what every veteran should be doing as he gets older. That’s evolve and adjust. Teixeira used to be a fighter who wanted to strike first, strike last, and maybe toss in some ground work in the middle. Now he mixes things up beautifully, showing that he’s dangerous everywhere. Would I pick him in a rematch with champion Jon Jones? Not if I’m being honest. But I would like to see him get a second crack at the crown with another win.

