UFC Vancouver Results

ESPN+ Prelims, 5pm/2pm ETPT

Austin Hubbard (29-28 x 3) def Kyle Prepolec by Unanimous Decision

In the lightweight opener, Austin Hubbard earned his first UFC victory, taking a three-round unanimous decision over Kyle Prepolec.

The two prospects kept it standing in the opening round, and though the action was competitive, Prepolec was the more accurate of the two, and he was able to briefly rock Hubbard on a couple occasions.

Prepolec continued to press his striking advantage into round two, but 90 seconds in, Hubbard was able to slow his foe with a quick takedown. Prepolec got up quickly but was dumped again with two minutes left. This time, Hubbard kept his foe grounded, with his control and striking on the mat shifting the momentum of the fight.

Hubbard’s ground game was on display once again in the final frame, as he kept Prepolec’s striking game on ice and wrapped up the victory via three scores of 29-28.

With the win, Denver’s Hubbard moves to 11-3. Ontario’s Prepolec falls to 12-7.