Announcements

UFC Vancouver Public Events Schedule

Find out when and where events are taking place during fight week at UFC Vancouver
Sep. 9, 2019
UFC Vancouver Open Workouts (Free to the public)
September 11 at 8pm/5pm ETPT in Rogers Arena

Participants:

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone – No. 4 UFC lightweight

Justin Gaethje – No. 5 UFC lightweight

Glover Teixeira – No. 10 UFC light heavyweight

Nikita Krylov – No. 13 UFC light heavyweight

Misha Cirkunov – No. 15 UFC light heavyweight

Cole Smith – UFC bantamweight

UFC Vancouver Weigh-Ins (Free to the public)
September 13 at 6pm/3pm ETPT in Rogers Arena

Doors open to the public at 6pm/3pm ETPT, with the weigh-ins starting at 7pm/4pm ETPT.

UFC Vancouver - Cowboy vs Gaethje
September 14 at 4pm/1pm ETPT in Rogers Arena

Watch Cowboy vs Gaethje on ESPN+

1pm: Doors open to the public

2pm: UFC Vancouver - Cowboys vs Gaethje prelims on ESPN+ 

5pm: UFC Vancouver - Cowboys vs Gaethje on ESPN+ 

In Vancouver? Get tickets here.

