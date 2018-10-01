UFC Vancouver Preview: Fight By Fight

UFC Vancouver Prelims on ESPN+ at 5pm/2pm ETPT

KYLE PREPOLEC VS. AUSTIN HUBBARD

Fighters who were in tough in their respective UFC debuts meet in this one, as Canada’s Prepolec faces the Elevation Fight Team member Hubbard in this lightweight matchup.

A veteran of the Canadian regional circuit, Prepolec stepped up a division on short notice to face Nordine Taleb earlier this year in Ottawa, going the distance against the Tristar Gym product in a losing effort. Now back down at his natural weight, the Windsor, Ontario native will look to get back to the form that earned him four wins in five bouts prior to finally getting the call to compete in the Octagon.

Six wins in seven outings capped by a win over Killys Mota to win the vacant LFA lightweight title garnered Hubbard a move to the UFC, where he was promptly thrown in against Davi Ramos in his debut. “Thud” hung tough against the talented Brazilian, but dropped a unanimous decision, but the talented 27-year-old has always bounced back from setbacks with multiple wins, so we’ll see if he can continue that trend here.